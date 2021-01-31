His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, met this morning in Budaiya Palace, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of the National Petroleum Agency (ENI), in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), and Engineer Hatem Al-Mousa, Executive Director of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation, and a number of representatives of “SNOC” and “ENI”.

His Highness welcomed the guest and the accompanying delegation, expressing optimism about the existing partnership between the Sharjah National Oil Corporation and the National Fuel Agency Company, and wished the two parties success in their upcoming research and exploration.

During the meeting, the activities of “Eni” in the field of petroleum in the UAE were introduced and what has been achieved since its acquisition in 2019 of the concession to explore in the land areas A, B and C from the Emirate of Sharjah, in partnership with the Sharjah National Oil Corporation. Snook ».

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, CEO of Eni, was briefed on a set of future opportunities related to development in the field of energy and projects for renewable energy sources, as Eni shows an increasing interest in these strategic areas in the Middle East region.

The meeting dealt with a number of points focused on ways to benefit from the activities of Eni in the emirate within the framework of its smart partnership with SNOC in the onshore areas A, B and C, and the future vision that the company is working on and the existing opportunities.

In accordance with its specific program, Eni is working with SNOOC to carry out a number of exploratory works in areas A and C of the emirate, in order to contribute to discovering additional resources for the development of Sharjah.

Eni and SNOC announced on the fourth of this month the start of production from the Mahani field located in the onshore concession B, and this has been achieved in less than a year since the announcement of the discovery of gas in the Mahani field and less than two years after the signing of a contract. Eni entered into a partnership with “SNOOC” to discover in wild areas in Sharjah.

“SNOC” and “Eni” companies will also participate in exploring opportunities for future cooperation in the fields of energy, including renewable energy sources, in line with Eni’s commitment to transforming the energy field, especially in the field of carbon neutrality.

Claudio Descalzi, CEO of the National Fuel Agency (ENI), extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his concern, care and follow-up that he attaches to all activities in the fields of exploration and the company’s activities. The big and smart partnership between Snook and Eni, which contributed to the achievement of the desired goals, and the completion of many files of great achievements in a short time, despite the great impact of the “Covid-19” pandemic on all activities around the world.