His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered that the compensation value for people whose homes were affected by the rains in the recent depression be raised to 50,000 dirhams..

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah approved the value of this compensation, estimated at 15 million and 330 thousand dirhams, from which 618 cases will benefit, and the Sharjah Social Services Department will begin distributing this compensation to the beneficiaries immediately..

The directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah came during the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television..