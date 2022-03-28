His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 210 inmates who are serving their sentences in the management of the Punitive and Correctional Institution in Sharjah. Blessed Ramadan.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, expressed his hope that the award would be a cause for good in the souls of the released, and a way to benefit from the lessons of their experience and return to society as good individuals who contribute to enhancing its security and stability, and participating in the process of its comprehensive renaissance.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

