His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the Initiatives Implementation Authority (Mubadara) to quickly provide alternative shops for the shops affected by a fire at Al Sharia Market in Al Dhaid City at dawn on Thursday. The shops should be ready within 3 days, fully equipped, furnished, equipped, and equipped with shelves and air conditioning.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah ordered an “initiative” to quickly complete the permanent market, which will contain more than 60 shops built of concrete and mortar, to replace the old market that was temporarily built of palm fronds and had only 16 shops.

His Highness also directed that the owners of the affected shops be compensated with new shops in the new market, and that they be compensated for their losses with generous sums of money.

The announcement of His Highness’s directive came during the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.