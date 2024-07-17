His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, ordered Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality, to calculate compensation amounts to be distributed to fishermen in place of the random farms that were removed from Al Hamriyah Creek..

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, also directed the construction of a new model school in the Nizwa area..

The directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah came during the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television..