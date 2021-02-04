His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, sent a message of condolence to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and condolences on the death of the late His Royal Highness Prince Mashhour Bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, calling on the Almighty to bless the deceased with the breadth of his mercy and dwell in his spaciousness, and to inspire the honorable Al Saud family with patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, sent two similar cables of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.