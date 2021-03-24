His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, made a phone call to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, during which he offered his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away today.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah called on God Almighty Almighty to bless the deceased with the breadth of his mercy and to inspire his family, his family and the generous Al Maktoum family with patience and solace.





