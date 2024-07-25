His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree to replace a member of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Social Security Fund.

According to the decree, Omar Khalfan bin Harimel Al Shamsi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Social Security Fund, will be replaced by Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Human Resources Department in the Emirate of Sharjah, and the new member will complete the term of his predecessor.