His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree forming the Sharjah Media Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

According to the decree, the council includes in its membership the following:

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary General of Sharjah Media Council, Rashid Abdullah Al Obaid, Director of Sharjah Media City (Free Zone Authority), Salem Ali Hamad Al Ghaithi, Director of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Alia Mohammed Bu Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, and Hessa Abdullah Al Hammadi, Assistant Secretary General of Sharjah Media Council.

The decree stipulated that the term of membership in the Council shall be four years, which may be extended for a similar period or periods, starting from its first meeting. The Council shall continue to carry out its work upon the expiration of its term until a new Council is appointed. Those whose term of membership has expired may be reappointed.