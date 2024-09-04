His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree regarding the formation of the Khorfakkan Municipal Council.

The decree stipulated that the Khorfakkan Municipal Council formed by Amiri Decree No. (19) of 2022 AD shall be dissolved as of the date of issuance of this decree.

According to the decree, the Khorfakkan Municipal Council will be formed under the chairmanship of Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Murr Al Naqbi, and the membership of Ali Abdullah Makhlouf Al Naqbi, Rashid Khamis Mohammed Rashid Al Naqbi, Mohammed Khalfan Abdullah Khalfan Al Naqbi, Dr. Marwa Hassan Ali Ibrahim Al Naqbi, Mohammed Saeed Ali Al Shehhi, Abdul Wahab Issa Al Hammadi, Ahmed Suleiman Dawood Al Hosani, and Jaber Ali Abdullah Al Raisi.

The Municipal Council shall choose a Vice President at its first meeting from among the members. The choice shall be by consensus or secret ballot and by a majority of those present. The Vice President shall replace the President in all his duties in the event of his absence or the vacancy of his position.

According to the decree, the members of the Council shall complete the term of their predecessor, and the Council shall continue to carry out its duties upon the expiration of its term until a new Council is appointed. Those whose term of membership has expired may be reappointed.