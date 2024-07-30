His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree establishing a department in the Department of Planning and Survey in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulated that, in compliance with the provisions of Emiri Decree No. (61) of 2014, a new department shall be established in the Department of Planning and Survey in the Emirate of Sharjah within its general organizational structure called: “Urban Planning Department.”