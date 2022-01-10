Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. 1/ of 2022 AD regarding the establishment and organization of a legacy council for contemporary crafts.

The decree stipulated that, according to the provisions of this decree, a council would be established in the emirate called: “The Irthi Council for Contemporary Crafts”, with legal personality and full capacity to carry out the necessary legal actions to achieve its objectives and exercise its competencies, and to have financial, administrative and technical independence, and the name of the council is adopted in English: “Irthi” contemporary crafts council».

According to the decree, the council’s headquarters and headquarters will be in the city of Sharjah, and it is permissible by a decision of the president to establish branches and offices for it in the rest of the cities and regions of the emirate. The council aims, in accordance with the decree, to support, encourage and empower craftswomen economically and socially, innovate sustainable initiatives to preserve heritage crafts, enhance its position locally and globally, and enhance the council’s position as a leading international brand in the design of contemporary products using traditional crafts, and apply comprehensive quality specifications and standards approved in the sector. literal. It also aims to document contemporary crafts and continue their modernization to support, improve, develop and preserve the craft heritage, preserve the region’s cultural heritage and traditional handicraft skills and pass them on to generations. The decree stipulated that, in order to achieve its objectives, the council shall have the exercise of a number of competencies, including: drawing up the general policy and setting strategic plans for the council and presenting them to the president to decide what he deems appropriate in their regard, proposing legislation and regulations related to the council’s work and submitting them to the president to decide what he deems appropriate, and conducting studies and research related to Contemporary crafts, analyze the phenomena, problems and challenges they face and find appropriate solutions to them, cooperate and coordinate with the Namaa Foundation for the Advancement of Women to implement joint projects, programs and initiatives, organize and host exhibitions and events related to traditional heritage crafts, and establish a sustainable craft system that enhances creative and innovative cultural communication between different generations of craftsmen. skilled. Practicing commercial activities related to contemporary crafts and participating in global markets to highlight the heritage products of the Council, and establishing and organizing centers affiliated with the Council to train craftsmen and produce contemporary crafts. Concluding contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding and partnerships after approval by the Chairman, and any other functions assigned to the Board by the Chairman. According to the decree, the council was chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah.

terms of reference

The council shall have the following powers: suggesting the council’s general policy and programs and supervising its implementation, setting strategic plans that ensure the development of work in the council and presenting them to the president for approval, supervising the work progress in the council in accordance with the legislation and regulations in force, issuing administrative decisions and circulars and following up on their implementation, and coordinating with Nama Foundation To advance women in all the council’s administrative and financial affairs and public policies, and when making strategic decisions related to the council, issuing the council’s financial and administrative regulations and any amendments thereto, setting internal work systems in it after being approved by the president, representing the council in local, regional and international conferences and meetings, and opening and managing financial bank accounts and commercial affairs after the approval of the president, forming permanent and temporary committees and work teams affiliated with the council, defining their terms of reference and work system, preparing the annual budget and final account of the council and submitting it to the president for approval, representing the council in concluding contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding and partnerships after approval by the president, proposing the council’s organizational structure and presenting it to the President for approval. Representing the Council before the judiciary, governmental and private agencies, and in its relations with others. And any other tasks or powers assigned to him by the President. The decree also included many legal provisions and articles that regulate the club’s work in terms of administrative and financial procedures.