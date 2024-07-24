His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed that the area of ​​land in the Al Buhais area in Kalba be increased so that its owners can build and rent it, provided that the bonds are delivered to the owners and they are compensated with an amount of 20 million dirhams due to the removal of their buildings and their inability to benefit from them during this period.

His Highness’s directive was announced during the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and TV.