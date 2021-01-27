His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, through the Direct Line program today, directed the Department of Human Resources in the emirate to employ 1000 citizens of the emirate during 2021, in all cities and regions of Sharjah, the central region, the eastern and Hamriyah regions, and with a budget Estimated at 300 million dirhams.





