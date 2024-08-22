His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the allocation of a 500-metre beach for women in the Lulu’iya area of Khorfakkan, which provides complete privacy for them. It includes a service building that includes a café, a medical clinic and a prayer room for women..
His Highness also directed the construction of a pedestrian bridge linking Al Bardi 6 and Al Batha areas in Khorfakkan city to facilitate the movement of citizens between the two areas..
