His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the immediate commencement of maintenance work on Al Khalil bin Ahmed Al Farahidi School in Khorfakkan to be ready to receive students at the beginning of the next academic year. He also ordered that no student be transferred from it to any other school.

Immediately after the concerned authority received the high directive, which came through the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority’s “Direct Line” programme in response to one of the callers, arrangements were made with those concerned with the matter, who will immediately begin work to complete the maintenance of the school within the next two months.