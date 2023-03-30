His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan on their appointment as deputies to His Highness the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, expressed his sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the confidence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, wishing them success in supporting the efforts of His Highness, the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and contributing to their advancement. and enhance its achievements.