His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved AED 21 million in compensation for property owners affected by the restoration project of the “Al Mansour Historic Fort” in the East District of Khorfakkan City..

The compensation includes 29 people and they will be contacted to receive it soon..

His Highness also directed to transform the Al-Sour area in Kalba city into an integrated area, including sewage, paved roads and gardens, to have everything you need..

The directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah were announced by Mohammed Al Nazer, the official spokesman for the Sharjah Planning and Survey Department, during his intervention today on the “Direct Line” program broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television..