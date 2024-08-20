His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved 3,578 scholarships for male and female students from the Emirate of Sharjah, and the children of female citizens of the Emirate, to study in various undergraduate programmes and specialisations at the universities of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The number of approved scholarships at the University of Sharjah reached 1818 scholarships, at the American University of Sharjah 165 scholarships, at the University of Dhaid 808 scholarships, at the University of Kalba 335 scholarships, and at the University of Khorfakkan 392 scholarships. Meanwhile, the Sharjah Maritime Transport Academy in Khorfakkan received 60 approved scholarships.