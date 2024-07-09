His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, confirmed that all newly registered children in Sharjah nurseries will receive seats. His Highness explained that 446 additional seats will be provided during the current months of July and August, in addition to the 1,335 seats currently available, thus providing seats for all registered children, who number 1,781 boys and girls..

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi said in a telephone interview via the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television: “Registration in government nurseries in Sharjah has closed and the number of applicants for registration has reached 1,781 children, both boys and girls. We have 1,335 seats available, some of which are in the new nurseries that were recently opened and the other number in the old nurseries, which are seats for children who have grown up and will move to kindergartens. Therefore, we need to provide 446 additional seats, and we will provide them during this month and next month, God willing, by finding new nurseries.”“

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah added, “Nurseries are not only for keeping children in a safe place, but the child in Sharjah nurseries learns from the beginning of his enrolment a very sophisticated curriculum that we did not create alone, but rather partners from Europe work with us. The task of caring for and educating children in these nurseries is not improvisation, but rather a precise, scientific, and comprehensive educational task. The child who graduates from these nurseries is distinguished by a strong personality, self-confident, not afraid of people, and speaks boldly and fluently, so you find everyone wants to register their children in these nurseries.”“

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi concluded his speech by saying, “These nurseries are very important in establishing the child from an early age. We fear for our children and do not want them to spend their childhood at home without receiving education, especially if the father and mother are busy at work. Therefore, we are building new nurseries and reassuring all parents who have registered their children in Sharjah nurseries. We say to everyone who has registered, ‘Don’t worry, your child will get a seat.’”