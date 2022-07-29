The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has called on car owners to take advantage of the 50% discount on violations of the Roads and Transport Authority in the emirate.

The authority clarified that the last date for the discount is next Sunday, July 31.

The authority added that payment can be made through the website, the smart application, the authority’s headquarters in the Al-Azra area, and the authority’s branches in the cities of Kalba and Khor Fakkan.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

