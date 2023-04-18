The Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah has announced the start of disbursing the annual reward for owners of old taxi vehicle numbers in the emirate for the year 2022, with a total value of nine million, six hundred and fifty-four thousand dirhams (9,654,000 dirhams), in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member The Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, with the aim of providing the requirements for a decent life for this category of low-income people.

The Chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah, Eng. Yousef Khamis Al-Othmani, revealed the start of disbursing the annual bonus to owners of old taxi vehicle numbers, which are currently operated by franchise companies under the umbrella of the authority, with a total of 4,827 beneficiaries.

Abdulaziz Muhammad Al Jarwan, Director of the Authority for Transportation Affairs, said: “This step comes in compliance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the follow-up of the Executive Council and His Highness’s keenness to follow up on his children and their living conditions, including the owners of old vehicle numbers, to enable them From facing the requirements of life and providing a decent life for them and their families, and embodying the prevailing concept of social solidarity among its members.

He explained that the process of disbursing the reward to the beneficiaries of the owners takes place after fulfilling all the conditions and instructions followed, indicating that the authority is keen to facilitate the procedures for obtaining the reward without any obstacles, calling on the owners of vehicle numbers who do not meet the terms of the disbursement to the need to expedite the completion of all papers and documents required of them and submit them for receipt Their financial dues from this reward, adding that they can contact the authority at 600525252, or at 0564144667 to respond and answer all inquiries of owners of fare numbers.