The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority announced that, as of today, it was decided to resume the passenger service to the Eastern Region via intercity buses, to the City Center point in Fujairah.

The authority confirmed the continuation of the suspension of the service to the cities of Kalba and Khor Fakkan, until further notice.

The Sharjah Roads Authority had decided to temporarily stop the passenger transport service to the eastern regions via lines 116 (Sharjah – Fujairah – Khor Fakkan), and 611 (Sharjah – Fujairah – Kalba), as the roads leading to these areas were closed, due to weather fluctuations and as a result of The accumulation of rain water, it will be the end of the flights for the mentioned lines until the city of Al Dhaid.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

