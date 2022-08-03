Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority announces the resumption of passenger transport service to Khorfakkan, starting today, with intercity buses via the Sharjah-Fujairah-Khorfakkan route 116.
Accordingly, the resumption of all passenger transport services to the eastern region on the lines that were affected due to fluctuations in weather conditions has been completed.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Sharjah #Roads #resumes #bus #service #Khorfakkan
Leave a Reply