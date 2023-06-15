Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority stated that a partial closure of Maliha Road will be implemented towards Hoshi Bridge, as shown in the project plan, for maintenance work on the road during the period from:

Friday, June 16, 2023 through Saturday, June 24, 2023.

The authority called on everyone to use the alternative roads shown in the plan and to follow the traffic and indicative signs, in order to avoid any traffic jams. The authority also apologized for any inconvenience caused by the works.

