The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, with the Muscat Governorate in the sister Sultanate of Oman, signed an agreement stipulating the launch of a mass transportation service for passengers between the Emirate of Sharjah and the Muscat Governorate, by running buses between the two points according to agreed upon times and controls.

The agreement witnessed the presence of the Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Engineer Yousef Khamis Al-Othmani, and the CEO of the Omani National Transport Company “Mwasalat”, Mr. Badr bin Mohammed Al-Nadabi, in the presence of officials from both sides at the Authority’s headquarters in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Engineer Youssef Khamis Al-Othmani revealed that the agreement comes from the standpoint of enhancing joint cooperation between the two sides to serve the logistics sector, and in line with the authority’s strategy aimed at enhancing mass passenger transportation trips, by launching new services that provide safe and sustainable means of transportation, which would encourage customers to use means of transportation. Collective services provided by the Authority as part of its comprehensive development plan.

He explained that the authority, through the agreement, is in the process of operating trips outside the country, within a safe system of mass transportation for passengers, which is launched on a daily basis from the Jubail bus station in the Emirate of Sharjah, to Al-Azaiba station in the Muscat Governorate and vice versa, where it was agreed to allocate a special route for buses, to speed up the completion of port procedures. the border.

For his part, Mr. Badr bin Muhammad Al-Nadabi said: “This step is the culmination of joint efforts to strengthen the international transport network between the Sultanate of Oman and the sisterly United Arab Emirates, as it contributes to strengthening and enhancing cooperation in vital fields such as transport and tourism between the two brotherly countries.”

He continued: “At Mwasalat, we look forward to providing an exceptional travel experience for passengers, so that these trips are integrated with other transportation routes in the Sultanate, which provide access to several destinations in both countries. This step is consistent with Mwasalat’s ambitious goals to become a regional transport operator by applying world-class standards.” “.

The Director of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority for Transportation Affairs, Abdul Aziz Muhammad Al Jarwan, confirmed the continuation of the authority’s efforts to provide multiple transportation services in coordination with the competent authorities to discuss and implement initiatives that encourage travelers to use mass transportation services inside and outside the emirate, and to fulfill their needs according to smooth and flexible work mechanisms that ensure comfort. And safety for everyone.

Travelers will be able to book tickets for the service via Mwasalat’s direct online booking platform (www.mwasalat.om) or through sales outlets located at bus stations in both countries. Details of the start of the service will be announced soon, including prices and trip times, via the platforms. Transportation company's social media.