The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority reported that the old Wadi Al-Hilu tunnel has been closed until the beginning of the first quarter of next year 2023.

The authority explained that the closure was due to the start of the implementation of the “Jebel Dim Rest Resort” joint project with the Authority for the Implementation of Initiatives and Infrastructure Development in the Emirate (an initiative).

The authority called on everyone to use the new Wadi Al-Helou tunnel until the completion of the works on the project, and apologized for any inconvenience caused by the works.