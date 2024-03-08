The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, in cooperation with the Sharjah Police General Command, announced the amendment of the timing of truck traffic during the holy month of Ramadan on the streets of the emirate, so that the ban time will be from (5:30 am to 9:30 am), and from (2:00 pm to 7:00 pm). 00 pm).

This comes with the aim of reducing traffic congestion as a result of the departure of employees and school students, and the situation remains as it is without any modifications on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.