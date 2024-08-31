The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has completed an infrastructure project that includes a group of main roads in the Al Sajaa Industrial Area, with a total length of 9.5 km, as part of a package of development projects implemented by the authority to raise the efficiency of infrastructure according to the highest international standards applied to roads in the Emirate of Sharjah..

The Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Eng. Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, stressed that the project comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at launching a package of main roads in the industrial areas, as they are a vital part of the basic infrastructure to support economic growth and sustainable development in the Emirate of Sharjah, in an effort to keep pace with the comprehensive renaissance witnessed by the country in its various vital sectors, pointing to the continuous and diligent follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate, to enhance the expansion of road projects in parallel with future vital projects, and to ensure the creation of a development environment that allows various forms of economic diversity for companies and investors..

He explained that the project was completed within the time plan listed by the Authority, as the implementation process took place under the supervision of the relevant departments and in coordination with the local departments in the emirate, to ensure continuity and implement the project stages with high efficiency, achieving the desired aspirations and continuing to implement the projects listed on the development list, in a way that supports the achievements of the Sharjah government and its future goals in supporting the emirate with vital projects that enhance its position and achieve leadership..

Al Othmani explained that the project consists of two roads, the first of which includes the implementation of a dual carriageway for the existing road from Intersection No. 8 on Al Dhaid Road towards Al Sajaa area. The project includes the addition of two lanes with a length of 2.2 km, a width of 7.4 meters, and a median strip with a width of 12 meters, with the installation of interlocking tiles on both sides of the median strip, including lighting works, in addition to the implementation of 4 pedestrian crossings controlled by traffic lights, which allow safe movement for pedestrians on the road..

The project also included the implementation of two turning holes and 6 sliding roads on the existing squares, which contribute to providing ideal movement on the squares located on the vital road located in the middle of the Sajaa Industrial Area, taking into account the use of the road by trucks and transport vehicles, in addition to the inauguration of 6 public transport bus stops on both sides of the road to facilitate the public’s access to their destinations, with the implementation of roads and stops for the mosques located on this road with a total of 144 stops..

The Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority explained that the second road was represented in the implementation of a single road consisting of two lanes in each direction, linking the ninth intersection located on Al Dhaid Road towards the Hudaybah suburb, with a length of 3.8 km, with the implementation of asphalt shoulders on both sides of the road, a protection fence for vehicles and bases for lighting poles..

The rest of the project also includes the implementation of single roads consisting of two lanes in each direction with a width of 7.3 meters, with a total length of 3.5 km, in the middle of the Sajaa Industrial Area, providing continuous movement of vehicles in the area and linked to the central road through regular entrances and exits..