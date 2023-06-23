The Director of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority for Transportation Affairs, Abdulaziz Al Jarwan, revealed that the total number of beneficiaries of the “Sayer” card services provided by the authority for bus trips within the city amounted to 2 million and 269 thousand and 968 beneficiaries, during the year 2022.

The Sayer card is part of the smart cards package that the authority provides to bus users in different regions of the emirate, which allows it to be used several times on an ongoing basis and to be refilled without the need to renew its subscription annually.

The authority made available 3 versions of the Sayer smart card with multiple options that give the public the freedom to choose, between the blue card, which provides a discount of up to 25% of the value of the original ticket, and the gray card, which allows trip users on a daily basis to obtain it and benefit from its services on an unlimited daily basis for trips for a period of time. 30 days, and the white card granted by the authority to people with disabilities, elderly people over 60 years old, and beneficiaries of social assistance, which enables them to use public transportation within the city for free, according to a set of requirements and documents to provide the service.