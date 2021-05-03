Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Sharjah regained the tone of the local victories, after losing and two draws, in the previous rounds, achieving a 3-0 victory over Hatta in the “24th round” of the Arab Gulf League. The goals were scored by Salem Saleh, Khaled Bawazir and Antonio Junior in the minutes 60, 65 and 82, so that the “king” increased his score. To 45 points, ranking third, and the “hurricane” stuck at 9 points at the bottom of the table.

The match started with a strong attack from Sharjah, and the “king” was able to advance quickly in the first ten minutes with a strong shot from Luan Pereira, and two minutes later, the Uzbek would almost have advanced, had it not been for Adel Al Hosani’s vigilance, and in the middle of the half the ball was confined to the midfield, and the two teams exchanged attacks The few, and there were no opportunities or offensive moves, as “randomness” appeared in the behavior of the ball.

Luan Pereira, the Sharjah player, returned to his old habit of negative possession of the ball, which made some of the team’s attacks end in vain. The most dangerous opportunity for the “hurricane” was missed from a “shot”, which hit the Al Hosani post a minute before the end of the first half.

In the second half, Sharjah pressed, and Khaled Bawazir almost started scoring in the 50th minute, had it not been for the goalkeeper’s vigilance and his proper exit from his own goal,

The “king” controlled the course, to start scoring through Salem Saleh and Khaled Bawazir in the 60th and 65th minutes, amid clear errors from the “hurricane” defenders, and a great intelligence from Pereira in his passage to Salem Saleh.

In the 82nd minute, Brazilian Antonio Junior adds the third goal to Sharjah, after a cross pass from Mohammed Khalfan, which is his first personal goal this season.