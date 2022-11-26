Ali Maali (Dubai)

Sharjah regained the summit of the men’s basketball league, in light of the absence of Shabab Al-Ahly from the eighth round, after defeating Al Dhafra with a score of 85-57, with a score of 28-20,26-15,16-11,15-11, to raise the “king” score to 13 points, And Al Dhafra to 7 points.

The Al-Wehda team achieved a heavy-caliber surprise, defeating Al-Wasl 100-81, and the result is considered a surprise in the eighth round, at the Zabeel Hall in Dubai, which is the second victory for “Al-Annabi” this season, to raise its score to 9 points, and the Syrian Nidal Bakri, coach of “Ashab Al-Saada” was able » Leading his team in the match in a distinguished manner, achieving a victory that will greatly raise the morale of his team in the coming period.

Al-Wehda excelled in the second and third games with a score of 32-18,24-23,24-18, while Al-Wasl advanced in the first quarter only with a score of 22-20, and the loser raised its score to 10 points.

Nidal Bakri expressed his happiness with this spirit, with which his team played the match, saying: We succeeded in treating the injury of the Al-Nasr match in the seventh round, and before the Al-Wasl match, we tried to pay attention to the psychological factor of the players, and therefore Al-Annabi showed a good level against the Panthers.

He added: We encountered a strange situation for the Mamadou player, as at the end of the third minute of the second quarter he made 4 mistakes, and I pulled him from the field until he returned a few minutes before the end of the third quarter. James Richard scored the largest number of team points with 39 points, Mamadou 26 points, and Hussein Omar. 21 points, Rashid Khalfan 17 points, and the local team elements were at a very distinguished level.