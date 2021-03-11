Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Sharjah, the leader of the Strong Hand League, returns in “Round 16”, after he was absent in the last round, according to the competition system. This absence opened the way for the rest of the teams to adjust their positions in the standings, especially since the “King” is the only title holder who has not lost in any match. Or even tied so far, and achieved the “full score” in 13 games, and the closest teams won the second victory with 34 points. However, the “general” played 14 games, but according to the results, Al Ain is the closest team to him, given that he only lost in their two matches together. In the first round, and he tied with Shabab Al-Ahly, Al Ain dropped to third place with 33 points, due to the fact that he played only 12 matches, and if he followed the same path of victories, the difference between him and Sharjah would be only 3 points.

The return of Sharjah comes in a difficult confrontation against Al-Jazira, which will be held the day after tomorrow «Saturday», in the hall of King Al-Sharqawi, and the latter played a big match against Al-Ahly youth in the last round, and lost by a goal, and with each victory for the «King» is very close to winning the title, and preserving He must again, without losing, and losing any of his rivals at the top is in his interest.

Tomorrow, Friday, the tour will witness 3 confrontations, where Al Wasl and Al Ain meet in the “Emperor” hall in a heated confrontation, especially as Al Ain seeks to continue victories, while Al Wasl is looking to return and move from sixth place with 28 points. Al-Nahda in a meeting that may have surprises, especially since the “Al-Fursan” is no longer cheering as it used to be, and wins matches in the last meters, has lost 3 matches so far, tied in a match, and retreated to fifth place with 32 points. The decline in its level is a great loss for the game, given Because of its international players, they have a lot of experience in stadiums, and over the past years it was the only team that competes with Sharjah in all championships, while Dibba Al-Hisn has many ambitions, according to his potential, in light of his first participation in the league, and is ranked eighth in 20 points.

Bani Yas meets Al-Nasr in the “Al-Samawi” Hall, in which the “Brigadier General” raises the slogan of victory, because a loss or a draw keeps him away from the prescription.