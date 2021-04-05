The local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Sharjah Special Education Authority, announced that students of private schools in the emirate will return to their schools, starting next Sunday for foreign and Asian curriculum schools, and on Sunday, April 18th, for ministerial curriculum schools, and receiving them in their school classes through the system Direct or hybrid education or the “distance” learning system, according to the choice of the student’s parent, after obtaining a negative test result before the date of returning to school no more than 72 hours from the date of the examination.

The return of students and the completion of the study comes after the spring break that ends simultaneously with the month of Ramadan, as the authority instructed all private educational institutions to reduce the number of hours of the school day, and limit it to between three and five hours, to enable students to continue their virtual and direct education, according to the education system chosen by the guardian. .

The president of the authority, Dr. Muhaddhah Al-Hashemi, affirmed the commitment of private schools to provide a safe school environment for our students. To vaccination centers to receive doses.

The percentage of teachers and administrators working in private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah exceeded 74%, and those who received the second dose from school workers exceeded 64%, which is reassuring for students and parents, and will contribute greatly to confronting the spread of the “Covid-” virus. 19 »In the community.





