Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Sharjah retained the Strong Hand League for the fifth time in a row and the fifteenth in its history, two rounds before the end of the competition, after its victory over Al-Wahda 39-22 in the twentieth round, in the match that took place between them today «Friday», in the hall of King Sharqawi, to continue winning on 18 A consecutive round in the competition, where the team has not lost the league championship since the defeat to Shabab Al-Ahly in the first round of the 2018-2019 season, and two rounds are away from the finish line to repeat its previous achievement last season by winning the title without a loss or a draw.

The “King Sharqawi” battalion continues to extend its control over the Handball League, as the team tweets away with the most crowned title 15 times, 5 times more than its closest competitor, Shabab Al-Ahly, with 10 titles, in addition to being alone with the record number of the President’s Cup titles for handball with a score of 8 times. , Compared to 7 championships for each of Al-Ahly and Al-Wasl youth.

This season’s league championship is the team’s second championship, after winning the Emirates Men’s Cup for the fifth time, and is preparing to defend its title in the President’s Cup, when it meets Al-Wahda in the quarter-final April 23 at Al Ain Club hall.