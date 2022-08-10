The Department of Human Resources in the Emirate of Sharjah continues its annual program (summer training for 2022 for school and university students) in all functional sectors in a number of government agencies and institutions. July to August 18, 2022 AD.

The annual program for the current year is implemented for a period of up to 5 consecutive weeks in 12 government agencies and institutions: the Department of Economic Development, Department of Agriculture and Livestock, Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, Sharjah Education Council, Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Al Madam Municipality, Department of Culture – Layyah , Central Finance Department, Sharjah Airport Authority, Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sharjah Police General Command, Human Resources.

The summer training program targets a large number of university and college students, and school students from the tenth grade to the twelfth grade in all cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, so that each student is trained in the city or region in which he lives.

On this occasion, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah and Chairman of the Department of Human Resources, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, affirmed the keenness of the Department to make the organization of the summer training program a success, as it embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of the developmental Emirate of Sharjah, which aims to develop and build The human being, and reflects His Highness’s interest in young people, investing their energies, and developing their capabilities to be able to take active roles in building their society.

He explained that the summer programs organized by the department on an annual basis occupy the students’ spare time with what is beneficial to them and their society, develop their mental awareness and refine their personalities through their contact with work environments, in addition to developing their sense of responsibility, and providing them with experiences and skills that will help them in the future to engage in practical life.

He considered that the summer internship constitutes an ideal opportunity to enhance the student’s self-confidence, form an initial perception of the appropriate academic direction for him, and prepare him to enter the world of jobs and business, acquire a quantity of professional knowledge and learn about the work environment in a realistic way.

Bin Khadem said that the program ensures that the student is equipped with the necessary skills that enable him to define his goals and priorities in the field of work and leadership, and in the stage following the study period. The department focuses on nurturing young Emirati cadres in particular, as a translation of its policy that seeks to localize competencies and activate its leadership role in the country.

The head of the Human Resources Department in Sharjah expressed his sincere thanks to the partners from government agencies and institutions in the emirate who contribute to supporting the summer program, which enhances its outputs, and contributes to the rehabilitation of national cadres that meet the needs of the future labor market, and activate their role in social responsibility by strengthening partnership with educational institutions that It provides the student with the theoretical and academic aspect, to be applied in practice through the summer training.