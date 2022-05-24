The Department of Human Resources in Sharjah revealed that the number of beneficiaries of the “Waffer” program for discounts has reached 71,737 beneficiaries of various categories, namely: employees of Sharjah government departments and authorities, the General Command of Sharjah Police, retirees from the Government of Sharjah, holders of the family book of the Emirate of Sharjah, graduates of the University of Sharjah and participating companies. .

The department explained to “Emirates Al-Youm” that “wafer” cards are issued by the Sharjah government through the Human Resources Department, and the other category of retirees can apply for a wafer program card through the website Directorate of human resources – Registration Save Card Request – Retirees (dhr.gov.ae).

Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah and Head of the Human Resources Department, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, said that the “Waffer” program for discounts, in turn, seeks, within its strategic plan, to expand the base of its beneficiaries to include the largest possible segment, as the base of its beneficiaries includes all employees and retirees of the Government of Sharjah, and retirees. Sharjah family record holders, Sharjah Police employees, social security beneficiaries in the Social Services Department, employees of participating companies from the Save Program, and beneficiaries of different categories, to achieve the approach of Sharjah resources and its integrative vision in making the community of the Emirate of Sharjah a happy and mutually supportive environment.

It is worth noting that the “Waffer” card offers many privileges, discounts and facilities to its holders in more than 868 companies and institutions participating in the program, within 30 different commercial categories. The Sharjah Human Resources Program “Waffer” offers a wide range of discounts in cooperation with a group of different parties, by granting a certain discount percentage during a specific period of time for each of these offers, including the areas and discounts covered by the Sharjah government program Waffer, namely real estate, furniture and decoration e-shopping, banking, veterinary services, office and stationery, electronics, entertainment discounts, education, warehouse management, travel agencies and airlines, accounting and legal services, automobiles, spare parts and bicycles, pharmacies, hotels, events and photography, shops, health centers , jewelry and watches, restaurants and sweets, design, clothes and shoes, food, clubs and health food, beauty centers, insurance companies, construction services, communication services, maintenance and cleaning companies, pest control, and smart applications.



