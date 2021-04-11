The Sharjah Department of Human Resources announced the official work hours for the blessed month of Ramadan in government agencies in the Emirate of Sharjah, starting at “nine” in the morning and ending at “two” in the afternoon.

Provided that the departments, agencies and institutions operating the shift system determine the beginning and end of the official working hours according to the work system and need.

On this occasion, the Department raised the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to the shrine of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and to His Highness members of the Supreme Council of the Union, rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the United Arab Emirates in particular and the Arab and Islamic nations in general, asking God to return to everyone with goodness and Yemen And blessings.





