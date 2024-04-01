The Sharjah Human Resources Department announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the departments, bodies and institutions of the Sharjah Government begins on Monday, corresponding to April 8, 2024 AD, and ends on Sunday, corresponding to April 14, 2024 AD, with official work resuming on Monday, corresponding to April 15, 2024 AD. Except for shift workers.

On this occasion, the Sharjah Human Resources Department extended its highest congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership and the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations, hoping that God will bring goodness, prosperity and blessings to everyone.