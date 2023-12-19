During the month of December, the Sharjah Human Resources Department, in cooperation with 4 private sector entities, implemented a series of open day activities to conduct job interviews to nominate job seekers to fill 163 job vacancies in these entities that are covered by the benefits provided by the government program “Nafs”, which is the Majid Al Futtaim Group. Dubai Islamic Bank, Al Rostamani Group, and Gran Craft Company.

The department supervised the organization of the events in succession, and hosted them at three headquarters in the Emirate of Sharjah, namely the Muwailih Suburb Council, the Palace of Culture, and the Higher College of Technology for Female Students. The events were attended by a number of male and female job seekers registered in the electronic system for job seekers in the department, who hold various certificates. Scientific research, in order to provide them with the opportunity to learn closely about the vacancies offered by the participating private sector entities, their advantages and conditions for applying for the job.

Through the platform set up at the Muwaileh District Council headquarters, Al Rostamani Group reviewed the conditions and details of 10 job vacancies offered for 4 specializations: information technology, law, mechanical engineering and public relations.

Through the open day that was organized at the headquarters of the Palace of Culture, Majid Al Futtaim Group provided an opportunity for job seekers from high school graduates and below, by providing 80 vacancies to work in its various branches and departments within the positions of: cashier, customer service, front offices, and store administrator, with a system. Part-time or full-time, depending on the nature of the work and job conditions.

Gran Kraft recruitment representatives also discussed with attendees at the recruitment open day event organized at the Muwailih District Council headquarters; All the details related to offering 13 vacancies to work at the company’s headquarters in Sharjah and Dubai, on a regular working hours, with 6 job titles: civil engineer, production and manufacturing engineer, planner and designer, security and safety officer, social welfare officer, and quality assurance engineer.

The recruitment platform at the open day, which was organized at the headquarters of the Higher College of Technology for female students in Sharjah, provided the opportunity for attendees to discuss all the details related to offering 60 vacancies at Dubai Islamic Bank to work in the positions: front offices and customer service.

For its part, the Sharjah Human Resources Department continues its endeavor to enhance opportunities for qualifying, training and employing national cadres in the private sector, and is intensifying its efforts to expand and enhance its cooperation with supporting partners from private sector institutions and companies in a way that serves the public good and supports the wheel of sustainable development in the country.