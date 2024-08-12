Today, the Sharjah Human Resources Department launched the “Sharjah Program for Training and Qualifying Job Seekers,” which targets 1,815 male and female citizens who are job seekers registered in the department’s database, with the aim of providing them with specialized qualification programs and field training that will give them the required practical experience, which will contribute to attracting them to work in various projects in the emirate.

The programme comes in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, where each trainee will receive a monthly reward of AED 6,000 during the training period, which extends for 6 months, divided into 3 months for qualification and 3 months for field training, during which they will undergo many support courses and workshops that aim to enhance the skills of the participants and prepare them to integrate into different work environments.

The programme was launched by 500 job seekers from Sharjah, 400 from Khorfakkan, 400 from Kalba, 200 from Dibba Al Hisn, 300 from the Central Region, and 15 from Al Hamriyah. They were divided into 5 groups according to their academic qualifications and are receiving training within the framework of 8 unified programmes that include a set of foundational themes, most notably the foundations for successfully passing a job interview, skills in dealing with employees and clients, human resources laws, administrative skills, communication skills, and rules of excellence in work environments.

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Human Resources Department, stressed that this programme reflects the vision and wise directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in promoting human development and its sustainability in the emirate, praising the wise decisions that support the efforts to qualify national competencies. He pointed out that the programme represents a strong foundation for preparing Emirati youth to engage in government work fields, which enhances the competitiveness of national cadres.

Al Zaabi explained that the programme is being implemented in coordination with the University of Sharjah and a number of other universities and colleges in various cities of the emirate, noting that the field training is compatible with the specialisations of the participants and will be implemented in government agencies. He said that the programme contributes to providing participants with direct practical experience and benefiting from communication with government leaders and employees, which enables them to plan their career path more effectively.

He stressed that the Human Resources Department is committed, through its various platforms and renewed initiatives, to empowering young national cadres and enhancing their participation in the labor market in the public and private sectors, calling on job seekers to register in the Department’s database to benefit from the qualification programs that the Department regularly offers, which contribute to developing their skills and enhancing their experiences.