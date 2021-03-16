In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to employ 1000 citizens during the current year 2021 in the cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, with a budget of 300 million dirhams. 175 jobs have been approved in the field of supervision and field inspection in the municipalities of the Emirate of Sharjah. It targets the male category of holders of university and high school qualifications, at a financial cost of 3,992,225 per month, and an estimated 47,906,700 annually within the total cost of the jobs budget for 2021.

A member of the Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of the Human Resources Department, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, said that the inspection functions were approved after coordination with the municipalities of the Emirate of Sharjah, and an inventory and identification of their needs for employees in the control and inspection functions, and the financial degrees allocated to these jobs.

He explained that the results of determining the job needs were (10) employees in the Department of Municipalities Affairs, Agriculture and Livestock with (2) university degree holders, and (8) high school qualification holders, in order to meet the needs of opening the administrative building of the North Pasture in the Central Region and providing services to the beneficiaries. In addition to expanding the scope of supervision and field inspection.

As for the needs of the Sharjah City Municipality, it was represented by (30) employees holding a high school qualification, in order to expand the scope of supervision and field inspection on residential, commercial, and industrial areas, as well as on green spaces and beaches in Sharjah.

He indicated that the municipality of the Hamriyah region needs (8) employees who hold a high school qualification, in order to expand the scope of supervision and field inspection on residential, commercial, and industrial areas, and on green spaces and beaches in the Hamriyah region.

He said that the needs of the municipality of Al Dhaid city are represented in (20) employees, with (6) university degree holders, and (14) high school diploma holders, in order to expand the scope of supervision and field inspection on land areas, residential, commercial, industrial, markets, and more. Green spaces in Al Dhaid city, as well as for the opening of the engineering administration building for the municipality of Al Dhaid, and the opening of the public health department building for the municipality of Al Dhaid.

He pointed out that the municipality of the Mleiha region needs (15) employees, with (3) holders of university qualification, and (12) holders of high school qualification, in order to expand the scope of supervision and field inspection on the land, residential, commercial, and industrial areas, and the Friday market. And on the green spaces in the Mleiha region.

He said that the needs of the Al-Madam municipality consisted of (15) employees who hold a high school qualification, in order to expand the scope of supervision and field inspection on the land, residential, commercial, and industrial areas, the feed market, and the green spaces in the Al-Madam area.

He explained that the needs of the municipality of Al-Bateeh area were (12) employees who hold a high school qualification, in order to expand the scope of supervision and field inspection on the land, residential, commercial, and industrial areas, the livestock market, the Friday market, and on the green spaces in Al-Batayeh, to open the engineering administration building Al-Bataih municipality, and the opening of the administrative building for the maintenance of Al-Bataih municipality’s machinery.

He said the needs of the municipality of Khorfakkan were (25) employees, with (10) holders of university qualification, and (15) holders of high school qualification, in order to expand the scope of supervision and field inspection on residential, commercial, and industrial areas, and on green spaces and beaches. , The water channel, the eastern market in the heritage area, the Rabi tower, the Al-Adwani tower and the resistance monument, the Shees area, and the Nahwa area, in addition to supervising the planting and afforestation of new tourism projects (Khorfakkan Square Park, Al Rafisa Dam Rest House, Al-Maqsar Village, and the Draw Rest House).

He explained that the needs of the Kalba municipality were represented in (25) employees, with (10) university degree holders, and (15) high school diploma holders, in order to expand the scope of supervision and field inspection on residential, commercial, and industrial areas, and on green spaces. And the beaches, Kalba Lake, and Wadi Al Helou region, in addition to supervising the planting and afforestation of new tourism projects (hanging gardens, Al Ghayl Dam Rest House, Jabal Al Kitab Rest House), as well as opening the administrative building of the municipality nursery and maintaining the mechanisms in Wadi Al Helou.

He indicated that the needs of the municipality of Dibba Al-Hisn were represented in (15) employees, with (5) holders of university qualification, and (10) holders of high school qualification, in order to expand the scope of supervision and field inspection on residential, commercial, and industrial areas, and on the water canal. , Green areas, and beaches in Dibba Al-Hisn.

He explained that after listing all the CVs available in the Human Resources Department database according to the requirements for filling the available jobs in the field of control and inspection in the municipalities of the Emirate of Sharjah, the virtual job interviews for the candidates for supervision and inspection positions are conducted by the competent committee for job interviews in the municipalities, and in the presence of a representative from the Human Resources Department. To choose those who meet the terms of appointment to fill the jobs.

He emphasized that candidates are informed of the dates of the interviews by text messages, as well as sending the result of the interview after the interview is conducted by sending a text message to the candidate indicating that the candidate passed or did not pass the job interview.

He said that these directives come within the framework of the great interest that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah attaches to building and developing the human being and strengthening his involvement in all fields that serve society, and an affirmation by His Highness on the importance of investing education outputs in serving the needs of the labor market and contributing to the improvement of all services provided in the emirate.

He praised the integrative role among all government agencies in the Emirate of Sharjah, to implement and implement the targeted employment plans during the year 2021, and their constructive cooperation in employing and supporting national cadres and their participation in the implementation of strategic and operational activities, initiatives and projects at the level of Sharjah.





