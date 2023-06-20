The Sharjah Human Resources Department announced that the Arafa Day and Eid Al-Adha holidays for Sharjah government departments, agencies and institutions start from the ninth of Dhu al-Hijjah until the twelfth of Dhu al-Hijjah 1444 AH, corresponding to June 27 to June 30, 2023.

On this occasion, the Human Resources Department in Sharjah extended its warmest congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership and the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations, hoping that God will return to everyone with good, Yemen and blessings.