The Department of Human Resources in Sharjah announced that the Hijri New Year holiday 1444 AH for the departments, authorities and institutions of the Sharjah government will be on Muharram 1, 1444 AH and corresponding to the Gregorian date, provided that official working hours will resume on Monday, August 01, 2022 AD. Taking into account the government agencies that operate on the shift system.

On this happy occasion, His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah and Head of the Human Resources Department, extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah May God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the United Arab Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations, asking God to bring goodness, Yemen and blessings to all.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

