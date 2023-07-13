The Sharjah Human Resources Department announced that the Hijri New Year holiday 1445 AH will be on Thursday, corresponding to 07/20/2023 AD, provided that official working hours will resume on Monday, corresponding to 07/24/2023 AD.

The Human Resources Department in Sharjah raised its highest verses of congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership and the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations on this occasion, hoping that God will return it to everyone with good, Yemen and blessings.