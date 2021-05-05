The Sharjah Department of Human Resources announced that the Eid al-Fitr holiday for the departments, agencies and institutions of the Sharjah government starts from the date of Ramadan 29 1442 AH until Shawwal 3, 1442 AH, in accordance with that from the Gregorian date, taking into account the bodies operating the system of shifts.

On this happy occasion, a member of the Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of the Department of Human Resources, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, raised the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, And His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, may God protect him. And to their brothers, their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the United Arab Emirates in particular, and the Arab and Islamic nations in general, I ask God to return to everyone with goodness, Yemen and blessings.





