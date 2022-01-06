The Department of Human Resources in Sharjah announced in a circular issued today that, based on the directives issued to support female employees working in the Government of Sharjah during the distance learning period for their children, the competent authority in the government entity may allow the mother employee to work remotely if she has a child in the sixth grade school stage. And below those who decided to apply distance education to them, during the second semester, which began on January 3, 2

And the circular made it clear that remote work will be in accordance with the following controls: That the job is one of the jobs that can be performed remotely, and in a manner that does not affect the workflow of the government entity. The remote work shall be in accordance with the academic schedule approved by the school in which the child is registered, during the distance education days only.

The circular also added that the competent authority in the government agency has the permissibility of allowing remote work for employees with special cases who do not have anyone who continues to study their children on distance education days according to the approved academic schedule.



