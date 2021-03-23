The Sharjah Department of Human Resources is preparing to implement a series of its electronic qualification programs for the month of April, which targets the segment of job seekers who hold all the scientific qualifications listed in the system of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources from all cities and regions of the emirate in Sharjah, the Central Region and the Eastern Region.

The Sharjah Human Resources Department holds 7 qualification programs in the “remote training” system using the “Microsoft Teams” program, namely: life and work planning skills, work skills and professional etiquette, creativity in thinking and dealing with problems and decision-making, a harmony with oneself program, and the rules of work ethics. Time management between creativity and routine, and job orientation program for the job interview system.

The department implements the rehabilitation programs remotely in an effective electronic environment, which ensures the existence of a permanent approach to the continuity of the rehabilitation process, which is one of the priorities of the department’s plans to develop and develop the category of job seekers. The programs are designed according to the requirements of the labor market, curricula and standards adopted locally and internationally, with the aim of raising the efficiency of job seekers, developing their skills and qualifying them to enter the labor market.





