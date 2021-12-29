The Sharjah Human Resources Department announced the precautionary measures to enter government agencies and departments in the emirate.

The department indicated that all employees and dealers who have received two doses of any approved vaccine in the country and the supporting doses must perform a PCR examination within 14 days, with a negative result.

Also, all unvaccinated or vaccinated employees and dealers who did not receive booster doses, or who received a single dose of the vaccine, or groups excluded from vaccination, must perform a PCR examination within 7 days, with a negative result.

An employee who violates the previous two clauses is prevented from entering government departments and is considered to be absent from work. He must submit his reasons. If accepted, the period of absence is deducted from his annual balance, and if rejected, the period is counted as interruption from work.



