The Department of Human Resources in Sharjah has issued a circular regarding preventive and precautionary measures, in implementation of the decisions and directives issued by the Executive Council of the Emirate to address the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Director of the Human Resources Systems Department, Counselor Haitham Khaled Shuhail Al-Qahtani, said in a telephone interview via the direct line program broadcast by Sharjah Radio Details of adherence to the following precautionary measures to enter government departments, bodies and institutions in the Government of Sharjah.

He explained that the government entity is allowed to enter the two restaurants with two doses of any Covid-19 vaccine approved in the country and the supporting and booster doses for it, and this is proven by applying the fortress, taking into account the following controls, first that all employees and dealers who receive two doses of any Covid-19 vaccine approved in the country And the supporting and boosting doses by conducting a laboratory examination (PCR) within (14) days and the result will be negative, and secondly, that all employees and customers who are not vaccinated or vaccinated who did not obtain the supporting dose according to the system followed by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection or those who received a single dose or the excluded groups From the vaccination by conducting a laboratory test (PCR) within seven days and the result is negative, and thirdly, employees and dealers who violate clause No. (1), (2) are prevented from entering the government entity and the employee is considered out of work and must submit his reasons, provided that those reasons are subject to the assessment of the competent authority In the case of acceptance of the excuse, the period of absence shall be deducted from his annual balance of the periodic leave. In the event of rejection of the reasons, the period shall be counted as interruption from work and the job discipline system stipulated in Regulation A shall be applied in this regard. Executive No. (12) of 2021 for Human Resources Law No. (6) of 2015 regarding human resources for the Emirate of Sharjah.

He explained that the job discipline system shall be applied to the employee who violates the instructions contained in this circular or tampered with the result of the examination with the aim of entering the government departments, bodies or institutions in the Government of Sharjah.

He added that government agencies should take a set of precautionary measures and preventive measures to maintain public health in the workplace, which must adhere to the following controls, firstly urging employees to adhere to the guiding advice on prevention and personal hygiene, and secondly applying health precautions related to social distancing between employees, and thirdly Employees and customers must wear a face mask when entering the headquarters of the government entity and in public places at the workplace, and fourthly, not to come to the workplace in case of feeling any contagious symptoms such as cough and cold, and to bring proof of this from the medical treatment role, provided that the necessary remedial measures are taken In health centers, and fifth, the obligation to sterilize public and common facilities and places in workplaces, in accordance with hygiene, sterilization and public health guidelines issued by the competent authorities in the country.

He pointed out that in the event that employees violate the precautionary measures of Covid-19, Executive Council Resolution No. (35) of 2020 regarding violations of the precautionary measures to confront (Covid-19) shall be applied, and a set of precautionary measures and preventive measures shall be taken in case an employee is infected with the (Covid-19) epidemic. Or his contact with an infected person in accordance with the following controls: First, the employee who is infected with the epidemic (Covid-19) or shows symptoms, or the result of his examination is positive, shall comply with the approved mechanisms for treatment and quarantine established by the competent health authorities and is considered a sick leave, and secondly, employees who are in contact with an infected person outside the workplace shall be applied They must be quarantined for a period of (10) days, provided that this period is deducted from the balance of the employee’s periodic leave or it is counted without pay. From the employee’s leave balance, with the employee’s commitment to perform his job duties, adding that all government agencies in the Government of Sharjah are obligated to enter developments on a daily basis in the monitoring portal for employees of the Government of Sharjah of the Executive Council .



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

